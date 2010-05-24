Popular

You've never heard the Mario theme played on one of these

Unless, of course, you've heard this before

As Joe's recent 'You played videogame music on WHAT??' feature demonstrated, if something makes a noise - any noise at all - chances are that a gamer will try and play a favourite video game tune on it. Like this laser cutter, for example.

This laser cutter makes a noise and some people made it play the Mario theme. I know nothing about laser cutters, so am not properly qualified to comment on whether making a laser cutter perform such a thing as the Mario music is impressive or not. Maybe laser cutters come from the factory pre-programmed to play the Mario music. I just don't know. Anyway, this is it:

The laser cutter belongs to a Toronto-based hacker collective called HackLab. It is them that made the laser cutter make the Mario music. They did it a year ago, but I hadn't seen it until today, when I saw it here. I just wanted to share the laser love.

Do you have access to a laser cutter? Can you make it perform video game related music? Do you do requests?

Matt Cundy

Matt Cundy