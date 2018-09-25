"You’ll be deliriously happy" – Read the world-first reactions to the Doctor Who season 11 premiere

It’s time for a brand-new era. We’re just over a week away from Doctor Who season 11. Jodie Whittaker is making history as the very first female Doctor and a few people were lucky enough to have already clapped eyes on the opening episode, The Woman Who Fell to Earth. Worry not, Whovians, the first reactions are all overwhelmingly positive – and we could be in for a real treat come October 7.

There are no spoilers here, but if you don’t want to know anything about the new Doctor Who then turn back now. Final warning!

It sounds as if we’ll need the tissues ready for this one… No, seriously. Buy them in bulk.

THE TIME TEAM WENT TO THE DOCTOR WHO PREMIERE AND I CRIED A L O T . Thanks for the invite @bbcdoctorwho 💫 pic.twitter.com/BF9Uf7W0pZ24 September 2018

Don’t worry non-Brits, the dog’s bollocks is a good thing. I know it doesn’t make much sense, but trust me.

I've just watched the first episode and am happy to report that Jodie Whittaker is the absolute dog's bollocks https://t.co/FsDwYuaKlJ24 September 2018

So, how good is the opening episode? How about one of the best episodes of Doctor Who ever? Welp. I’m even more excited now – especially as new Doctors can tend to get off to slow starts with glacier-paced first episodes.

The Woman Who Fell To Earth might be one of my favourite episodes of Doctor Who EVER.24 September 2018

And if you need a good jumping on point for Doctor Who, then it sounds like Thirteen (and season 11) will be the place to come and join in on the action – emphasis on the action.

The embargo is pretty strict as it should be, and I’m not about to spoil anything from the #DoctorWhoPremiere. But it was seriously impressive in nearly everything it was trying to achieve. Felt like a proper fresh start, had loads of heart, soul and action. Loved it.24 September 2018

While some people are keeping schtum and not giving too much away. A gold star for them, even though I’m still insanely jealous.

Had a wonderful and exciting day at the #DoctorWhoPremiere of which I can say absolutely nothing about just yet... but Jodie Whittaker is coming and #ItsAboutTime #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/jFKY1VcQDd24 September 2018

I don’t know if I’m allowed to say anything more than LOOK WHAT I DID TODAY #DoctorWhoPremiere pic.twitter.com/PeW0f8Tma524 September 2018

