Xbox Series X game reveals aren't too far away, Phil Spencer says

Microsoft will begin rolling out Xbox Series X game reveals relatively soon, according to a new tweet from Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

"I've never been more excited about Xbox plans," Spencer said in response to a fan asking about Microsoft's next-gen plans. "We've heard you, you want transparency/authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games)."

Thus far, Microsoft's next-gen strategy has been a steady feed of technical information and top-down goals. Last month, the company abruptly published a string of deep-dive blog posts detailing the system's components and specifications , as well as its commitment to multi-generation backwards compatibility.

Other Xbox Series X details have emerged through rumors and piecemeal updates, like the newly revealed logo for the console line. The logo may not be the final imagery for Xbox Series X, but it does help cement the message that the next generation of consoles really is just around the corner.

With every new tidbit, the urge to impatiently ask "Now how about some games?" grows ever stronger, so it's encouraging to know that Spencer and the folks at Xbox are preparing to reveal the things we'll actually be playing on the new Xbox.

That said, with E3 2020 canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's no telling when and how we'll actually see those reveals. E3's cancelation has reportedly upended major reveals for both PS5 and Xbox Series X, but Microsoft has committed to digital alternatives to the show, so perhaps we'll get a big reveal this summer regardless.