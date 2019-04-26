Win sci-fi typography book Typeset in the Future

Back in 2014, designer Dave Addey created a geeky website dedicated to detailed (and humorous) examination of the design and typography of classic science fiction movies. Now there’s a spinoff book!



In Typeset in the Future, Addey delves deep into films like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Alien, Blade Runner, Total Recall and Moon, examining the tricks they use to draw us into their imagined worlds. These studies are accompanied by stills, concept art, type specimens, and ephemera. Plus the book contains original interviews with the likes of Total Recall and Starship Troopers director Paul Verhoeven.



