Win Doctor Who spinoff book The Ruby's Curse

By published

We have 10 paperback copies to give away!

The cover of The Ruby's Curse.
(Image credit: BBC Books)

Doctor Who fans who really know their onions will know all about Melody Malone, though the rest of you might need a quick recap. We first heard the name in 2012 episode "The Angels Take Manhattan", which featured a book about said '30s private eye. The author: the Doctor's future (or past? It's so confusing) wife River Song. That fictional book inspired a real one, ebook The Angel's Kiss. Now there's another Melody Malone adventure, written by River Song actor Alex Kingston.  

The Ruby's Curse features both River herself and her fictional alter-ego. In one story thread, Melody is hired to find the Eye of Horus, a cursed ruby which anyone who comes into contact with dies. In another, River Song is forced to find a reality-altering weapon, also called the Eye of Horus. And together they must solve another mystery: is fiction changing into fact, or is fact changing into fiction?

The Ruby's Curse is available to buy in paperback from 3 March, RRP £9.99. Thanks to BBC Books we have 10 copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

The cover of The Ruby's Curse.

(Image credit: BBC Books)