Win a copy of Blur almost instantly

The picturebelow is a clever bit of viral advertising for Blur (released today) painted on to the wall of a Magistrates Court in the shabby but trendy Hoxton area of London, UK.

If you fancy grabbing a copy of Blur we've got a challenge for you. The first person to find the mural in London and take a picture of themself in front of it wins. We've got two copies of Blur to give away (one PS3 and one Xbox 360). And to even it out we've got for non-London residents to win too...

How to enter if you live in London:

Find the street art and take a picture of yourself in front of it. The first image we recieve on our Facebook wall orTwitter feed will get a copy of Blur (on PS3 or 360) and as a special incentive a copy of Split/Second on 360 and a bunch of other GR office goodiestoo.



If you need help with finding it, use thislink:

Post to Facebook|Find us on Twitter



How to enter if you can't get to London

Answer the following: In the verdict box of our 360 review of Blur, what is the first word in the first thing we think 'You'll love'?

Send us your answer on Twitter, hashtagged #iwantblur - the first two correct answers we recieve each get a copy of the game on PS3.



Find us on Twitter



Small print:

- By entering, you are agreeing to our usualterms and conditions.

- GamesRadar's decision on winners is final.

- Please only enter once as multiple entries will be disregarded.

- Competition is only open to UK and Eire residents.

- All winners will be announced by Tuesday 1 June, 5pm (GMT).



May 28, 2010