What games should the PlayStation Classic have? We (and you) weigh in

Following suit with Nintendo and its bite-sized mini-consoles, Sony has announced the PlayStation Classic - a miniature version of its first console containing 20 games from its vast library on a single interior hard drive, designed to work with modern televisions. So far, Sony has announced five games that you'll be able to play when the system launches on December 3: Final Fantasy 7, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms.

That leaves 15 games for the PlayStation Classic yet to be announced. And with a library spanning more than 1,000 titles, there are plenty of possibilities to round out the roster. So we had a think and asked ourselves: which games would we choose? Which games would truly make this PlayStation *ahem*... classic? We also put the question to you on Twitter . Read on for our picks - and yours.

First, the games you voted for:

Ok, so which PS1 game do you want to appear most on the PlayStation Classic? More voting options further down in the thread! https://t.co/goKhNyn0pXSeptember 19, 2018

Our first poll asked you to choose between Crash Bandicoot, Oddworld: Abe's Odyssey, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and Gran Turismo 2. Crash Bandicoot was the overall winner (you do know he just got a remake, right?), receiving 38% of the vote. Castlevania was a very close second, receiving 34%. Gran Turismo came in with 18%, and Oddworld got just 10%.

Our next poll listed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, Twisted Metal 3, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, and Metal Gear Solid as candidates. MGS was the clear winner, snatching up 50% of the votes. Tony Hawk earned a respectable 31%, while Twisted Metal 3 and Soul Reaver got 10% and 9%, respectively.

Our final poll was between Tomb Raider 2, Spider-Man, Resident Evil 2, and Silent Hill. This was the closest poll of them all, with Resident Evil 2 and Spider-Man tying for first with 31% of the vote each. Silent Hill got 21%, while Tomb Raider 2 walked away with 15%.

Ultimately, this breaks down to Castlevania taking third place overall, Crash Bandicoot taking second, and Metal Gear Solid taking first place. Of course, this hardly encompasses every possible inclusion. So we asked ourselves: if we could pick any game to put on the PlayStation Classic, what would it be? Here's what the GR+ staff came up with.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos

This is probably the first game I could ever remember playing as child; I was never a fan of platformers, but this was one of the first to take it 3D. The aim was to save these small furry creatures and defeat big bosses called 'Guardians' all while making your way through lots of puzzle levels filled with lava, ice, and monsters. And when you complete it, you get to watch the Gobbos dance in what I call the cutest 20 second music video of all time. Brandon Saltalamacchia

Destruction Derby

The boxy car models may not stand up too well today, but back in the mid-'90s, the real-time damage and deformation were revolutionary. Nothing since has quite matched the panic of racing around with a cracked radiator smoking, fighting against your buckled steering to stay straight, while fending off a pack of other drivers all trying their best to destroy your engine. Destruction Derby was the first game I owned on PlayStation, and I'd love another chance to smash my way through that arena of carnage until I finally hear the announcer cry "Oh no - your car's wreeeeecked!" Iain Wilson

Klonoa: Door to Phantomile

Klonoa is a cult classic (try saying that five times fast). An early example of the 2.5D platformer genre, it rendered its adorable world with polygonal models, while keeping the titular hero on a 2D path. Gameplay could be summarily described as "Kirby meets Yoshi's Island," as Klonoa can grab enemies and hold onto them, toss them at other enemies, or use them as springboards to reach higher areas. But really, it's all about the cutesy and fun aesthetic. With so many serious games to choose from, can we please have one that's just good, lighthearted fun? Sam Prell

Parasite Eve

To date, Parasite Eve is still one of the strangest, most wonderfully unique RPGs ever made, from none other than genre giant Square (before the merger that begat Square Enix). Rather than some faraway fantasy land, this thriller takes place in New York City circa 1997, as you travel throughout Manhattan killing all manner of horrifically mutated animals. From the opening cutscene, Parasite Eve grabs you with its body horror themes, real-time combat punctuated by tactical pausing, and the ongoing conflict between our courageous hero Aya Brea and an opera singer turned godlike monster. So much of the game feels charmingly of-its-time - from the detailed-but-chunky backdrop textures to the once-amazing CG cutscenes ( that still hold up, if you ask me ). Like Jumping Flash, it's the kind of cult classic that feels so distinctly PS1, making it a perfect fit for the PlayStation Classic. The inclusion of Final Fantasy 7 on the confirmed Classic list has the mainstream RPG bases covered, so why not take a walk on the weird side with Parasite Eve? Lucas Sullivan

Pepsiman

I'm not joking about this. You played as the superpowered, humanoid personification of a can of Pepsi, who must navigate a series of Crash Bandicoot-style levels to save thirsty people from their unquenched state with fresh cans of second-rate cola. It was as weird and distinctly Japanese as it sounds, where cutscenes in between each stage were literally just videos of a guy sitting in his couch, drinking Pepsi, for reasons still unknown to any of us who had to sit through them. Still, the whole thing had a weird, B-movie allure, and the levels were similarly creative in design; one section saw Pepsiman's head get stuck inside a steel drum, which inverted the directional controls during stages. Again, I'm not joking. This is a real game that actually happened, and if Sony isn't smart enough to pre-install it onto the PlayStation Classic right now, then we might as well just lose faith in the entire project. Alex Avard

Silent Hill

Our family PlayStation was in the dining room, hooked up to a small portable TV, and my yelps and gasps while playing through this iconic horror game drew the attention of my entire family. They watched over my shoulder as I edged my way through the foggy deserted town, just waiting for a half-decomposed monstrosity to appear. The game did more than keep the Webers entranced - it built a crazy foundation of cults, twisted deities, and otherness that made sure the series would have gamers begging for a new installment nearly 20 years later. Rachel Weber

Tomba!

Also known as Tombi in Europe, Tomba is an inventive, bright, and silly sidescroller that not nearly enough people appreciated during its time. Probably because it still used sprites for characters on top of 3D backgrounds, though maybe also because it had a slight butt fixation. Anyway, it's high time people got a second chance to appreciate Tomba's vibrant world of wild pink-haired men and evil pig soldiers. Connor Sheridan

What about you, reader? Which games do you personally want to see on the PlayStation Classic? Let us know in the comments section below!