At today's Future Games Show Powered by WD BLACK, Two Point Studios showed us more of its newest game, Two Point Campus. It takes the addictive management mechanics from the team's previous success, Two Point Hospital, and transplants it to the world of education.

The title will feature a whole host of features allowing players to craft a fun, yet zany institution. It's also promised that there is a return of Two Point's signature humor.

In the reveal for the game, creative director Gary Carr said: "If you've seen our previous game, it's not about healthcare really. It's a wrapper. We call it Two Point Hospital but that's about as close as it gets to real-world medical healthcare."

The game will be released in 2022 and it will be available on a plethora of platforms, PS4, PS5, Steam, Nintendo Switch Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

One of the unique things about Two Point Campus is that players will be able to forge longer relationships with the characters in their simulation. As students spend more time in university than most patients in a hospital, you will be able to see them thrive and prosper.

There are also expanded tools to help you express yourself and simplify the process of building a campus, so you can really make your college your own.

Two Point Campus is a rather unique take on this kind of simulation, the likes of which has a long history behind it. Two Point Hospital was the studio's first title, releasing in 2018. It was far from the first foray into the simulation world for the team though.

The title was a throwback to 1997's Theme Hospital from Bullfrog, and both have a direct linage. Theme Hospital's producer Mark Webley, lead artist Gary Carr, and composer Russell Shaw all returned to create the spiritual successor.