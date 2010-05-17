Tweets Of The Week

Heroes stars react to cancellation; Matthew Graham considers Ashes To Ashes ’s chances at the Baftas; and more from the Twitterverse…

As the Conservative-Liberal Coalition gets underway, David Cameron shunned the news media's questions on what he thought of the cancellation of Heroes . Zachary Quinto wasn’t quite so media shy: “Wait a minute,” the Man Who Was Sylar Tweeted, “Heroes is cancelled. Why didn't anybody tell me? Kidding of course. Some thoughts - if you care. http://tinyurl.com/23gc7ww ”. His fellow Hero Greg Grunberg was equally shocked: “I’m hearing The FAT LADY singing her ass off!!!” he Twittered, following it up with: “Gettin’ calls from Cast & Crew. An amazing group I was fortunate enough to work w/ on #Heroes. 4 great seasons. 100s of friends 4 life.” We'll miss you, Heroes. It was... meaningful.

Another show about to come to an end (albeit one that got to choose the time of its passing) is Ashes To Ashes and writer/creator Matthew Graham was last week getting excited about the forthcoming BAFTAs and its possible awards showering for him and his fellow Ashes scribe Ashley Pharoah: “Best Curly-Haired Writer. Tallest Writer In A Returning Drama. Best Use Of A German Car In Television. We will clean up.” Later: “Word on the street is that the BAFTA judges thought our show was crappy and that Ash was too ugly to appear on television in a suit." Well, SFX loves you both...

So what else have our SF Twitterers been up to? We got a glimpse into the domestic life of Mr Simon Pegg on Twitter last week (not that there was much mystery about that): “Dogs, poo, dog poo, foxes, snakes, Twilight, Monkey Music, Lost, balls, word count, babies, Wiggles, jet bikes, Crouch End, Mythbusters etc."; Damon Lindelof revealed the Lost / Trek guys had received a fan letter from George Lucas: “George Lucas’ letter to us made me feel like I was staring into the twin suns of Tatooine all over again. My life is complete”; Mark Millar achieved a long-held dream of being interviewed by Kirsty Wark: “Had a good laugh on The Review Show last night. Had mad crush on Kirsty Wark when I was at uni. My pals in pub all jealous”; Bryan Hitch hinted at a possible new design project: “I got to redesign Dr Who; I got to redesign Star Trek; now I get a chance to redesign...”; Brent Spiner's been rewatching his old show: “I’m watching Star Trek: The Next Generation on BBCA... why wasn't it dubbed with British accents? Patrick and Marina were!”; and Greg Grunberg found himself short-changed by the new V remake: “Bummed to find out the V in the show V does NOT stand for VAGINA. That's the whole reason I was watching!”