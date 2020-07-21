Three Jokers leads to multiple lacerations for Batman in new teaser

DC's Batman: Three Jokers is just about a month away from release, and the publisher will likely begin ramping up promotion for the long-in-development three-issue prestige format event series.

Tuesday the publisher posted this new teaser image from series artist Jason Fabok on their DC Nation twitter account, along with a quote from series writer Geoff Johns:

"Some emotional and physical scars don’t heal. This is a story of how The Joker takes advantage of that."

(Image credit: DC)

The DC Black Label series was first set up in Johns and Fabok's 2016-17 'Darkseid War' Justice League story arc and later touched on in DC Universe: Rebirth #1. The story focuses on the true identity of the Joker – or, the three separate incarnations of the Joker, seemingly different people altogether, as the title implies.

Batman first learned that there were "three Jokers" when he sat on the Moebius Chair, a cosmic artifact which gives those who sit on it access to all the knowledge of the universe.

"Find out why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the decades-long battle between the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime," says DC.

Originally announced for a fall 2018 debut, Batman: Three Jokers was postponed on several occasions but was finally solicited for a June 2020 debut before the COVID-19 pandemic put the comics publishing schedule in disarray and was later scheduled for August.

Check out the new teaser image before and expect to hear much more about about Batman: Three Jokers in the coming days and weeks prior to the first issue going on sale August 25.