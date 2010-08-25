This is Vegas cancelled, $50 million lost... lol

Remember This is Vegas? It's okay if you don't. When the game was announced in 2008, we noted it in our "good luck with that" file and forgot about it.Guess they weren't so lucky - the game is apparently as gone as my rent money was the last time Istood up froma blackjack table. But the few hundred dollars Isulked over doesn't compare to this. Theproject reportedly cost around$50 million, andaccording to CVG's "cast iron" source,it's all over. Cue more Vegas jokes.



Above: This is Vegas was a sandbox of sin in which you gambled, danced, and raced your way to the top

"It's a ridiculous waste of money," saidthe anonymous source, "a silly budget when you think that games like Konami's Saw - which made profit - were built with around $3m and BlackLight Tango Down was made for $2.5m."

Indeed it is. Warner Bros. apparently waited a year after purchasing Midway before shutting down the developer and canning the project. Back in 2009,WB insisted that the game was not cancelled despite rumors, but it looks like they spoke too soon. Warner has yet to comment, so who knows, maybe this source is full of it - it's all rumors right now. But we kind of expected it... just look at this 50 million dollartrailer:

