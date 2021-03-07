There's a free expansion coming to The Binding of Isaac prequel, The Legend of Bum-bo.

The update brings a new playable character, The Lost, three new bosses to take on, plus "10+ new unlockable items" and new achievements and bonus challenges.

McMillen also stated the update is "jam packed" with major quality of life improvements, as well as updated audio with "tonnes of new and improved sound effects", too.

The new content comes just a couple of months after creator Edmund McMillen publicly apologized to fans for "the messiest launch of [their] career" and the "lack of transparency and seemingly abandoning the project".

"I know it's been a long horrible year since this game released and I hope this free update can act as a peace offering from us to you, the players!" McMillen wrote on a Steam blog .

"OK, now I gotta get back to Repentance crunch.. wish me luck! (and enjoy more bum-bo!)"

Talking of Repentance… The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will release on March 31, 2021, for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

McMillen says the "sequel-sized final expansion" will "expand the game greatly, adding tons of new bosses, floors, alt paths, items, story elements, challenges and a few amazing characters (and more!)".

Repentance will add over 130 items, 100 enemies, 25 bosses, two playable characters, 5,000 potential room layouts, and 100 achievements when it arrives. It's also packing "a full alternate path with brand new chapters and a new final boss and ending".