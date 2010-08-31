The Top 7… Nintendo games not made by Nintendo



Above: the most recent addition to the Nintendo collaboration quilt

And yet, when it seemingly doesn’t need help making their own great games, Nintendo has a long history of giving out their classic franchises with other developers. Sometimes these gambles resulted in remarkable titles, and in rare cases we ended up with some of the most hilariously terrible games of all time. Now that Nintendo’s collaboration with Team Ninja, Metroid: Other M, has just hit store shelves, come with us on a history lesson in sharing and caring.