The new Project Resistance gameplay trailer is more Dead by Daylight than Left 4 Dead

Capcom took the stage at Tokyo Game Show 2019 to reveal a new trailer and provide insights into their latest Resident Evil game, Project Resistance. The first teaser trailer , introduced four players fighting to survive against traps, hordes of zombies, and the dreaded Mr. X. Now it's been confirmed that gameplay will take on a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer structure similar to Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th: The Game.

The latest gameplay trailer is brief at just under three minutes, but revealing. Instead of simply teaming up four players against AI threats, Project Resistance sees four players taking on Survivor roles, and one player assuming the role of the Mastermind. Survivors "work together to escape" while the Mastermind "impedes the Survivors' escape." Survivors choose different characters with different specialties, but the Mastermind role is what's really unique here.

The player who chooses the Mastermind role can plan his attack on the Survivors strategically, using traps, placing enemies, turning off lights, locking doors, and even controlling zombies directly to stop the Survivors from escaping their doom. At one point Mr. X is seen swinging haymakers at helpless survivors in classic RE2make fashion.

Just from the gameplay trailer, the Mastermind sounds a lot more fun to play, but the Survivors bring their own complexity to the experience. The five types of Survivors are Tank, Support, Damage, Heal, and Hacker, and you probably have a rough idea of which role is responsible for what.