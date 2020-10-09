The Boys season 3: Everything we know so far

The Boys season 3 is all set up to be one of the most-anticipated returns in recent years. It has all the ingredients of a classic: a big cliffhanger to answer, several new dynamics to unpack, and unknown quantities, from its release date, to its confirmed cast, and even what to expect from its story moving forward.

Short of digging into Vought HQ and rifling through its vault of secrets, this is as close to the definitive take on The Boys season 3 as you’re going to get. We’ve got exclusive quotes from some of the actors set to star in the upcoming season, plus a look at when the show will start filming – and what that could mean for the chances of you watching The Boys in 2021.

Plus, after some digging and detective work, there’s some even more real diabolical stuff within: a new Supe, what to expect from the Seven moving forward, a look at the next Big Bad on the block, and how real-world events could impact The Boys season 3 – both in front of and behind the camera.

Here’s our complete guide to The Boys season 3.

Last chance: Spoilers for both seasons of The Boys follow…

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Boys season 3 release date hasn’t been announced yet. But that doesn’t mean we have no idea of when it’ll land.

Show creator Eric Kripke has been open about, all being well, an early 2021 start date for filming. He told Collider that January 2021 was earmarked as a starting point.

According to listings on industry union website IATSE 83 (which is based in Toronto, the filming location for The Boys), The Boys season 3 will begin filming in February and end in August 2021. How likely is that? Victoria Neuman actor Claudia Doumit revealed to GamesRadar+ that a filming date has been locked in, but was reluctant to reveal more. The Wayback Machine – which logs changes to website – also shows that the listings on the Toronto website were amended to “February 2021 to August 2021” from “early 2021” as late as early October 2020. Curious…

What would that mean for The Boys season 3 release date? Taking into account previous filming schedules of past seasons and how they lined up to actual air dates helps us work out what could be a fairly accurate release window.

The Boys season 1 started shooting in May 2018 and finished up in October 2018, eventually airing in July 2019 – a gap of nine months. The Boys season 2, meanwhile, filmed across July 2019 to November 2019, and streamed on Amazon Prime in September 2020 – a gap of 10 months later.

If the filming listing is correct and things do end in August, that could be bad news for The Boys season 3 release date landing in 2021. If we’re following a similar pattern to previous seasons, expect it to arrive in the first few months of 2022 at the earliest. Unless they put all the cast and crew on Compound V, that is.

The Boys season 3 cast: who’s new, who’s staying, and who could be leaving

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Boys season 2 ending means The Boys season 3 cast has been shaken up. No official news yet on who’s returning, though we can certainly make an educated guess after what’s transpired.

Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) should all be back.

On the Supe side of things, there’s Homelander (Antony Starr), Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie Usher), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) forming the Seven. The Deep (Chace Crawford) is likely to be sticking around, too. Expect Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) to make a handful of appearances if the actor’s schedule allows.

Outside of that, the biggest name – and someone likely to get a promotion to series regular on The Boys season 3 cast – is Claudia Doumit’s Congresswoman Victoria Neuman. After being revealed to be behind the head-exploding attacks, it’s clear that she’s going to be a major focus of season three.

One confirmed new addition to The Boys season 3 cast is Soldier Boy, a Supe who is essentially a twisted take on Captain America. He will be played by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. Eric Kripke describes the character as “the very first Superhero, he'll bring so much humour, pathos, and danger to the role.”

Another who Kripke wants to line up but hasn’t sealed the deal with yet is fellow Supernatural alum (and The Walking Dead mainstay) Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

During a roundtable at which GamesRadar+ was present, Kripke said: “Of the many things COVID is screwing up in this world, a Jeffrey Dean Morgan cameo or a Jeffrey Dean Morgan role may be one of them. But if the quarantine is removed and a couple of things break our way? Then yeah, we’ll try to figure it out.”

Among those who might not be returning are Stormfront (Aya Cash) and Becca (Shantel VanSanten), who both perished in the season 2 finale. Of course, the show hasn’t been shy about bringing back dead characters via other means – such as Doppelganger turning into Elizabeth Shue’s Madelyn Stilwell. So don’t rule out some form of flashback or cloning shenanigans just yet.

The Boys season 3 trailer: when can we expect one?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Again, we’re going to have to go by previous years to tease out details for this one in the absence of any hard and fast information about The Boys season 3 – at least, in terms of footage.

The Boys second season trailer debuted surprisingly early in December 2019, some six weeks after filming had finished. The Batman showed you can cut together a sizeable trailer even if you haven’t filmed everything, so there’s still hope yet for the first glimpse of The Boys season 3 to come in a late 2021 trailer.

The Boys season 3 story: Sex, Supes, and (probably) more head explosions

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Boys season 2 finale has major ramifications for the show moving forward. Not least of all season 3, which has to deal with characters going their separate ways, new alliances being formed – and some not surviving at all.

Our Boys season 2 ending explainer has a meaty breakdown on what everything in the eighth and final episode means for the Amazon Prime series in season 3, though we can also expect plenty of focus on Victoria Neuman. The secret Supe politician has been blowing up brains and surely has some sort of diabolical plan up her sleeve.

Butcher, too, might be in the sightlines of Vought and the reformed Seven after going back on his word and keeping Ryan out of the clutches of Stan Edgar. That, and the introduction of the first Supe, Soldier Boy, could mean more of the corporation’s origins are laid bare, too.

Helpfully, we also pressed both Victoria Neuman actor Claudia Doumit and Black Noir actor Nathan Mitchell on what we can expect from their respective characters in the third season – which should serve as a nice appetiser until we find out more concrete aspects of The Boys season 3 story.

(Image credit: Amazon)

“I’m excited to see what happens with Hughie and her. I’m excited to find out more about her. I’m excited to really dig into what her backstory is and how she got to where she is. Also, I’m very excited to see her fuck some shit up, blow some heads up,” Doumit said of what she hopes to see from Neuman in the third season.

As for Black Noir? He has the potential to fuck shit up in a very different, scarier way. On the potential changes to the Seven in season 3, Mitchell said, “Him and Maeve are not going to get along! That’s pretty evident. It is so interesting because you have this forced alliance between people. Homelander doesn’t trust Maeve, doesn’t trust Starlight. Noir just fought Starlight, he definitely doesn’t trust Maeve. A-Train just clawed his way back in, he has this uneasy alliance with Starlight, so now they’re frenemies.”

“Everybody’s crossed, it’s like this house that’s divided within itself but still together. There are a lot of interesting undercurrents to the dynamic that’s going to come out of season 3.”

The Boys story has never shied away from real-world events. You-know-what is dominating at the moment – and Eric Kripke is sure that COVID-19 will influence some of the stories he and his writing team will tell moving forward.

During a recent roundtable, Kripke teased, “I can tell that season three, without being specifically about COVID— we’re having a lot of conversations about the government response to COVID here in the States. And my guess is, you’ll see that metaphorically show up in one way or another.”

One idea that has been floated for season 3 is “Herogasm.” As the name implies, it’s an arc ripped from the comics that involves Supes getting hot and sweaty with each other.

In a Reddit AMA, Krikpe confirmed he wanted to film those sex scenes for one episode. It remains to be seen whether he gets his way… Season 3 is already shaping up to be a doozy without any more bodily fluids being spilled, let’s leave it at that.

So, TL;DR? It could be a long, long wait until The Boys season 3, even if there is a lot to look forward to. In the meantime, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime and the best movies on Amazon Prime.