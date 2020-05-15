That Unreal Engine 5 demo for PS5 has been stunningly recreated in Dreams on PS4

The intro from the Tomb Raider-esque PS5 Unreal Engine 5 demo which Epic Games showed off this week has already been recreated in Dreams.

Martin Nebelong is behind this incredible recreation. As he said on Twitter, "I loved the Unreal Engine 5 demonstration so I wanted to try and recreate a scene from it in [Dreams]. Two hours of Dreams sculpting from this evening."

It's a wonder that Nebelong was able to achieve this level of detail in just two hours. His recreation doesn't have quite as many triangles as the original demo, obviously, but it nails the broad strokes and many of the most important details. It's got the blue and orange glyph on the right wall, the stalactites hanging over the tunnel ahead, the tomb walls jutting out of the left, and even the rocks tumbling down the sharply lit slope in the backdrop. All it needs is a wide-eyed protagonist wielding blue light and we'd have ourselves a doppelganger.

The initial presentation is amazing, and it's also cool to see Nebelong manipulate the level later in the video. With a few clicks, he's able to duplicate, rotate, resize, and place key assets like the rock base and stalactites. He also zooms in to show the texture of one of the rock assets, and for how easy it is to place, it's remarkably detailed. How long until someone recreates the entire Unreal Engine 5 demo in Dreams? I reckon that flying bit at the end will be tough to match, but I've learned never to underestimate Dreams creators.