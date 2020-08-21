Teen Titans romance blossoms in Beast Boy Loves Raven first look

Pages from Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven have been revealed ahead of its planned February 23, 2021 debut. The OGN, the third in Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo's young adult series, matches up the titular characters from volume 1 (Raven) and volume 2 (Beast Boy).

Check out this unlettered first look:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gabriel Picolo (DC)) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Gabriel Picolo (DC)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Gabriel Picolo (DC)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Gabriel Picolo (DC))

"It seems like years, but it’s only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories; trapped her demon father, Trigon, in her amulet; and had her heart broken for the first time. But she doesn’t have time to think about the past…she has to focus on finding a way to get rid of Trigon for good," reads DC's synopsis of Beast Boy Loves Raven.

"Garfield Logan still can’t believe he has powers that allow him to change into different animals, but the price of knowing that his parents kept this secret hidden from him just feels too high," the description continues. "And what’s more, his difficulty controlling these abilities could have unexpected consequences."

(Image credit: Gabriel Picolo (DC))

An unofficial extended title to this series would be '...but then comes Deathstroke,' as the longtime Teen Titans villain will be debuting in this chapter. But it seems Raven and Beast Boy's own past might serve as just as much a foil as Slade Wilson himself.

"When their paths converge in Nashville, Raven and Gar can't help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they both try to hide," the description continues. "It will take a great amount of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts. But can they find acceptance for the darkest part of themselves?"

A larger preview of Beast Boy Loves Raven will be included in the backmatter of the second volume, Teen Titans: Beast Boy, which goes on sale September 1. A boxed set of the first two is planned for November.

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven goes on sale February 23, 2021.