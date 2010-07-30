TalkRadar Clip 'o the Week: The Norwegian King of Names

Seriously, we know you’re busy people! We also know a lot of you reading GamesRadar haven’t ever listened to our filthy, stupid podcast: TalkRadar . We understand your trepidation. They're too long, podcasts are boring, etc… Well, here’s a bite-sized clip we humbly ask that you try super-quick like! It may not be what you were expecting

By far, the most popular TalkRadar bit of all time . Unfortunately, it’s hard to bring The Good King back for any other reason, since this improvised piece relates to a very specific,extremely bizarre news storythat nobody remembers.

So, some dumbass kid in Norway wanted to change his name to “Sonic X,” after some dumbass hedgehog that used to star in great games. Whereas here in the states such a query would’ve been abruptly met with a “No.” or “Shut up”from a loving parent or guardian, Norwegian policy apparently dictates that only the KING OF GODDAMNED NORWAY is fit to yay or nay the idiotic requests of its young subjects. No seriously,this happened!We couldn’t help but envision a bored, powerless monarch with nothing better to do than shoot down the asinine whims of children and things just got funnier from there…

Jul 29, 2010

