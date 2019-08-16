System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition focusing on co-op multiplayer, "experimenting" with other platforms

Apropos of nothing, retro resurrector Nightdive Studios announced a re-release of System Shock 2 earlier this week. The studio didn't offer any other details at the time, but in an email to GamesRadar, Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick shared a bit more about the Enhanced Edition, including the odds of it coming to consoles.

"We're going to experiment with other platforms mostly to evaluate how the UI from [System Shock 2] would transition to a controller, but that doesn't guarantee you'll see [it] appear on console anytime soon," Kick explains. "Our priority with the Enhanced Edition is to be able to deliver an updated co-op multiplayer component. As of right now starting a co-op campaign is needlessly complicated and we're going to address that by implementing features that will enable a more modern and streamlined experience.

"Our other priority is to ensure that all existing mods and fan missions are compatible with the Enhanced Edition," he continues, "but much of that will rely on the cooperation of the mod community. We have some other surprises that we'll be revealing in the future."

It'd be great to see System Shock 2 branch out to other platforms after its 20-year life on PC, but porting the game and making it playable with a controller would surely be a tall order - hell, it's often tough to navigate with a mouse and keyboard. I can scarcely imagine doing it with analogue sticks. In any case, it's encouraging to see Nightdive prioritize multiplayer and fan-made levels, two of System Shock 2's most compelling - if occasionally dodgy - features.