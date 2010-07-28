Street Fighter x Tekken gameplay footage, plus the full reveal from Comic-Con

It all starts with Yoshinori Ono asking if there's anything the audience would like to see in future Street Fighter games, which is answered by none other than Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada, who approaches the stage while handing out free copies of Tekken 6. Then the cosplayers jump in and boom, you've got a day-one rivalry to kick off this highly anticipated crossover.

Street Fighter x Tekken is quite a ways off, with a late 2011 or even early 2012 release possible, so do get excited, but keep that excitement at a simmer. Gonna be a long wait.

July 27, 2010