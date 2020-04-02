Stream Archer online: How to watch the hilarious spy show from around the world

With season 11 of the spy's shenanigans due to start on May 6 this year, there's never been a better time to stream Archer online. It's one of the funniest comedies currently gracing our airwaves, and it is a perfect binge-watch thanks to its sharp one-liners, hilarious callbacks, and ability to keep its characters and settings fresh year after year.

Whether you're looking to stream Archer online in its entirety or just cherry-pick some classics, we're going to highlight where you can watch Archer online, from Archer's early antics as a smug spy to later seasons which send the characters off in some fascinating directions, from turning them into drug runners in season 5 (dubbed Archer Vice) to becoming a motley crew on a spaceship in season 10's Archer 1999.

One of the reasons the show has become such a cult hit is the quality of it's cast. With a stellar line-up including H. Jon Benjamin (Bob Belcher in Bob's Burgers), Jessica Walter (Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Charlie Wheeler in Friends), Chris Parnell (Jerry in Rick and Morty), as well as cameos that include Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, and J.K. Simmons, it's one of the strongest ensembles in comedy right now, so it now wonders you're looking to see how you can stream Archer online.

With our guide, we'll go over where you can watch the show around the world, as well as look at VPNs that will allow you to watch Archer online if you're in an area where the show isn't on, or you want to watch the show on your current subscription in a different country.

So, this is where our guide on how to stream Archer online comes in (are we not doing phrasing anymore?).

Stream Archer in the USA

$5.99 a month at Hulu

Handily, all 10 seasons of Archer are currently streaming on Hulu, which you can get as a base subscription for just $5.99 a month . That subscription will come with ads during shows, but you might find that they're not too distracting. There are a few bolt-ons you might want to consider, such as the Disney+ and ESPN+ for another $12.99 a month , if you fancy getting another classic animated show in your subscription package (cough, The Simpsons, cough) Then there's also the Live TV service, which will you let you watch the latest episodes of Archer as they air from May 6 on FXX. That costs a more-considerable $54.99 a month and will get you access to more than 60 live channels and on-demand channels, plus the ability to record Live TV with Cloud DVR storage.

View Deal

Stream Archer in Canada

From $9.99 a month at Netflix

Looking to stream Archer in Canada? Netflix is your best option, as it has all ten seasons on it, and you can get access to them starting at $9.99 a month. That's the Basic tier, which will get you a Standard Definition package as well as the ability to stream on one screen. For $13.99 a month the Netflix Standard tier upgrades your stream to HD and adds an extra screen you can stream on simultaneously, while the final Premium tier gives you UHD streams, as well as 4 screens to stream off at the same time, for $16.99 a month. And if you're caught away from your normal place of watching, you might want to check out using a VPN as these can be very handy mechanisms to get back into your own subscriptions while not actually accessing them 'normally'.

View Deal

Stream Archer in the UK

From £5.99 a month at Netflix

Stop us if you think you've heard this one before, but you can get all 10 seasons of Archer in the UK on Netflix. Prices for the streaming giant's services start at £5.99 for the Basic tier, with the Standard tier coming in at £8.99 a month, and the Premium tier now costing £11.99 a month.



Archer's first five seasons are also on Amazon Prime, which you can get from £5.99 a month for the video service or £7.99 a month for all Prime benefits. And remember, if you're away from your subscription you can employ the benefits of a VPN to maintain access while you're not at home.View Deal

Stream Archer in Australia

From $9.99 a month at Netflix

While Australia is similar to the UK and Canada in that you can get Archer on Netflix, it only has the first 9 seasons of the show. That's plenty to be getting through to be fair, and it has a similar plan structure, where $9.99 a month gets you the Basic tier, $13.99 a month will get you on the Standard tier, and $19.99 a month puts on the Premium tier. If you're looking to get the latest series of Archer, we'd recommend using a VPN to get your device to think you're in the US and grab a Hulu subscription, which will get you all 10 seasons, as well as access to plenty of other shows.

View Deal

How to stream Archer from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $5.49/£5.91 a month

Looking to stream Archer from anywhere else in the world not mentioned above? Or the options in the countries you're in don't appeal? We think your best bet will be to grab a US Hulu package alongside a VPN subscription. VPN stands for virtual private network, and acts a filter over the internet that protects data about your computer as you browse. On top of that, it also allows you to appear as if you're in a different country, so you can tweak your IP address to a US location and access their services without getting stopped by geoblocks. There are plenty of choices out there, just check our best VPN and best VPN for Netflix guides, but we'd recommend ExpressVPN. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. On top of that, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online if you're on the move. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to stream Archer online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a US server. While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a US server will almost certainly be the easiest for streaming Archer season 3 online. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, head over to Hulu to buy access to the service. And don't forget, you can cancel Hulu at any time, there's no long-term contract to be tied to, so you can quickly binge through should you wish.