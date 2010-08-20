Sonic Colors power-ups are looking a bit... familiar

Seeing as Sonic can already run up walls and along ceilings in virtually all his other games, I'm not convinced this is a 'power-up' at all. In fact, now I think about it, all the other previously announced 'power-ups' sound familiar too. Look:

White wisp: Allows Sonic to boost at any time

You mean... like he could in Sonic Adventure from the start? Okay...

Cyan wisp:Turns Sonic into a laser which can bounce off surfaces and travel through powerlines

You mean... like the zigzag wall jumping in Sonic Heroes? Or the light speed dash in Sonic Adventure?

Yellow wisp: Allows Sonic to dig through soft ground

Like he could do in Sonic 1, Sonic 2 and Sonic 3? No, we haven't forgotten. Neither's Mario, by the way.

Orange wisp: Blasts Sonic upwards like a rocket

Red spring.

See what I mean? It doesn't bode well for the next wisp reveal. What could it be? Maybe 'Transparent wisp' which allows Sonic to breathe. Or how about'Crap Brown' wisp that turns him into a werehog?

While the wisps are certainly a little bemusing, I'm very pleased to say the game is looking like being one of Sonic's best 3D games in ages (despite its kiddy target audience), so don't think I'm hating on it.

So what if Sonic's a bit sticky. Right?



Above: Sticky Sonic is sticking to that wall. Maybe he should stay away from unfamiliar wisps from now on?

Can you think of any other coloured wisps Sega could still put in the game? Get as creative as you like in the comments.

20 Aug, 2010