Shenmue 1 and 2 come to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on August 21 - don't miss out this time

It's been 18 years(!) since the original Shenmue arrived on Sega's ill-fated Dreamcast console, and 16 years(!!) since Shenmue 2 made the jump to the original Xbox. With such a long period of time having passed, you might need to refresh your memory on just what transpired in this quirky, epic tale of revenge, kitten rescuing, and sailors. Thankfully, Shenmue 1 and 2 are being packaged together and re-released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on August 21.

If you're looking to go digital, the re-release - dubbed simply "Shenmue I & II" - is available for pre-order now on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Marketplace, and Steam. Getting in early will let you score a 10% discount off the $29.99 / £24.99 price. A physical edition is also available for pre-order, and will feature a double-sided poster and reversible artwork. It'll be out the same day as the digital version and cost the same price, so if you're a Shenmue fan I'd definitely suggest getting a hard copy.

Shenmue I & II will also have a few new features for the modern age, including fully scalable resolution, choice of modern or classic control schemes, updated user interface, and choice of English or Japanese voiceovers.

If you missed out on these cult classics the first time around, now's your chance to get acquainted before Shenmue 3 arrives sometime in 2019 (probably) . As for me, I look forward to re-experiencing exhilarating activities like buying groceries, driving forklifts, and collecting capsule toys (and, you know, avenging my father's murder - if I have time).

And hey, at least now you don't have to hunt down old consoles and a CRT television to play the originals. Although if you want that authentic experience, here's a handy guide to creating your own retro console gaming setup .