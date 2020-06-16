She-Hulk gets the 'Immortal' treatment in new Empyre tie-in

Marvel Comics has announced a one-shot coming this September for Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. the Immortal She-Hulk - which will also be the title. The one-shot spins off from Marvel's upcoming Empyre event and the Immortal Hulk ongoing, which explores the nature of Gamma-powered heroes and their ability to return to life every time they are killed.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As with Immortal Hulk, Immortal She-Hulk is written by Al Ewing, who also co-writes Empyre, which, according to the solicitation, sets the stage and leads in to this new She-Hulk story directly. This one-shot will be drawn by The Wildstorm's Jon Davis-Hunt.

"The events of Empyre have changed everything for Jennifer Walters," reads Marvel's synopsis for the one-shot. "Now she seems to have a new lease on life…but things are never that simple for the gamma-powered. Al Ewing gives She-Hulk the 'Immortal' treatment with a horrifying stand-alone tale!"

Empyre pits Marvel's heroes including She-Hulk, a current core member of the Avengers, against the combined might of the newly forged Kree/Skrull empire as they invade Earth in a three-way conflict that also involves the Cotati, an ancient plantlike race that has long been enemies of the Kree.

Immortal Hulk deals with a horror-fueled look at the nature of Gamma radiation and how it affects Gamma mutates, with the primary conceit centering around how they return to life after even the most extreme, violent deaths.

She-Hulk has appeared in that series alongside the Avengers but has so far not been a core cast member. The last released issue of Immortal Hulk revealed the presence of the Leader in the series – a villain who also manipulated and fought Jennifer Walters in her previous solo ongoing series.

Look for Marvel's complete September 2020 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.