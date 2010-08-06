See PopCap’s Plants vs. Zombies Party!

PoPCap Games recently held a special â€œPart-eeâ€ in San Francisco to show off the Xbox LIVE version of Plants vs. Zombies. There were great costumes, delicious cupcake pixel art, and an especially sweet live performance of the Plants vs. Zombies themesong by Laura Shigihara. Check out the photos and video below!





Above: Plants and zombies put aside their differences to have a dance party





Above: The zombies have nothing to hide. Their agenda is clear





Above: Delicious cupcake pixel art shaped like a sunflower





Above: We wish we took advantage of this photo opportunity





Above: Booth babes are old hat. Pod girls are the new hotness





Above: The highlight of the event was Laura Shigiharaâ€™s live performance of the Plants vs. Zombies theme song. We love her bright, lilting voice





Above: The Plants vs. Zombies theme song, performed by Laura Shigihara





Above: Oh, yeah. The game was on show, too!



The XBLA version of Plants vs. Zombies will bring two new multiplayer modes to the table. You can now team up to hold off hordes of the undead or face off in a special challenge mode. PopCap is also introducing a customized house that will let you track and share your progress. There will also be a new mini-game and, of course, achievements.





Above: The latest trailer for the XBLA version of Plants vs. Zombies



