Saints Row PLAY cover digs into its back to basics reboot

Six issues in, PLAY still feels like a fresh magazine. Plenty inside this issue is all about that freshness, from reboots like the new Saints Row, to new takes on long-established series in Far Cry 6 or Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, or even something new entirely as we drill into Deathloop and DokeV. One thing that’s not new is our continued dedication to bringing you the latest on all things PlayStation, whether that’s the biggest titles on your radar, or ones that just should be!

Having become ruler of the universe and also conquered Hell, the previous numbered Saints Row series didn’t have much room to grow. That’s why this reboot just makes sense. But don’t take this short blog post’s word for it. Inside PLAY's cover feature, we dig into the reasoning behind the reboot, what’s changed, and perhaps most importantly what hasn’t - it’s still a zany, over-the-top crime sandbox. Volition has plenty to say, and has plenty to show too, as we’ve seen chunks of early in development gameplay that has us itching to sign up to join the Saints once again.

From Saints Row’s Santo Ileso to a cartoony, k-pop infused Korea, we talk to Pearl Abyss about the monster collector that’s been making the rounds online. Giving us special access in the run-up to their Gamescom re-reveal, the team discusses everything from the game’s story about big corporations exploiting the natural world, to how you’ll take on mechanised bosses, and what exploring the open world will be like. Your DokeV adventure starts right here.

But what about games you can get your hands on right now? Our massive Deathloop review lifts the lid on one of your most anticipated games of the year (thanks for sending in all the messages), and we’re happy to say this one brings the goods. Arkane has done it again with a game that simply feels superb on the new hardware. If any game this year is a must-play, then this is it.

As the other Vampire game based on the World Of Darkness tabletop has sneaked back into the shadows, we turn the neon spotlight over to Boston, and Big Bad Wolf’s own take on the universe. The team behind the under-rated The Council are bringing their expertise in crafting skill-based narrative RPGs to the dark universe. We speak to the developers about what to expect. This is the vampire game you should be looking forward to.

From one type of undead to another, we’ve been shooting down legions of infected in Back 4 Blood, which leads our stacked preview section filled with hands-on impressions. We also give you the low-down on Jett, Naraka Bladepoint, Riders Republic, and Martha Is Dead (to name a few). The biggest of the bunch is Far Cry 6, in which we’ve spent many hours. Have the delays paid off? Pick up a copy to read our first thoughts.

And where the ‘zombies’ of Back 4 Blood had bite, we start off this month’s RetroStation by grabbing one of our own in Overcooked! It’s been five years since the first game launched, and we speak with Ghost Town Games about the journey from the very beginning, all the way up to working on the sequel and enhanced All You Can Eat edition on PS5. From there, we also revisit a famous moment from Dead Space 2 as we continue to anticipate the first game’s remake, head back to Balamb Garden as we take a look back at Final Fantasy VIII, and boot up the stylish Wet to re-evaluate our opinions (and more besides!). There’s something for fans of games both new and old.

