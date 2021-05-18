Runaways co-creator returns in August for 100th issue celebration

Marvel's ongoing Runaways title will revert to its legacy numbering in August for Runaways #100. The issue, #38 of the current volume, marks the 100th issue of the team's solo adventures when counting all volumes of Runaways.

The publisher has often employed the idea of 'legacy' numbering - using collective numbering across all volumes and incarnations of a given title to mark issues that would be milestones had the title continued uninterrupted without rebooting.

In addition to being oversized, Runaways #100 will feature art from Andrés Genolet, along with returning Runaways artist Kris Anka, and the return of Runaways co-creator Adrian Alphona to the title.

"Since the very beginning, Runaways has been known for its twists - and the last few issues have revealed some of the biggest twists in the book's history," reads Marvel's announcement of Runaways #100. "The 100th issue will be no exception and fans can expect big character redefining moments as this team of Marvel misfits embark on an exciting new era."

For some fans, Runaways reaching 100 issues may bring a bit of vindication, as the original volume of the fan-favorite title was canceled after only 18 issues, with the title starting and stopping several times since. The current volume, by writer Rainbow Rowell and a variety of artists, is the longest yet.

"Bringing Runaways back was a dream come true for me. These kids are my favorite Marvel characters, and I felt like there were so many great stories we could tell with them," states Rowell in the announcement.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"We'd have conversations when we were planning like, 'What can we do in six issues? What could we do in twelve? Could we get to 18? That would be amazing!'," she continues. "It's thrilling to be looking back now at 38 issues and to see how each of the characters has grown. And it's such an honor to be part of the team that reached this milestone with them."

Over the years, the team has grown and changed, with the members often splitting up, only to reunite at some point. The Runaways even inspired three seasons of an MCU-adjacent streaming show on Hulu.

"Everyone who worked on this book cared so much about the characters and the story we were telling," Rowell concludes. "I knew when I signed on that I loved the Runaways, but I never thought I'd get this lucky with my collaborators. It's been a complete pleasure."

Runaways isn't the only Marvel title that will soon hit a milestone in legacy numbering, as June 16's Venom #35 will also be legacy numbered as Venom #200.

"This volume of Runaways is a high-water mark in my long time at Marvel," adds editor Nick Lowe. "This book and characters are incredible and it's never too late to run away with us!"

Runaways #38/100 is due out August 11. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full August 2021 solicitations coming later this month.

