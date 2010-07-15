Rough Aunties review

Said rough aunties are a remarkable team of multi-racial South African women who belong to the Bobbi Bear organization in Durban.



The group seeks to care for physically and sexually abused children, many at the risk of HIV infection.



British director Kim Longinotto’s digitally-lensed doc follows the often distressing work of the women in responding to requests for help.



The film’s focus on individuals leaves little space for exploring how Bobbi Bear is funded or treated by other government agencies, but Rough Aunties remains a moving tribute to the dedication, humanity and camaraderie of its female subjects.

