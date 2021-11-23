Resident Evil Village is the Golden Joysticks 2021 Ultimate Game of the Year

Not happy with just the PlayStation Game of the Year award, Resident Evil Village is going for total Dimitrescu domination, winning Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth game in the main Capcom series and takes place three years after the events of Resident Evil 7. Starring Ethan Winters, Chris Redfield, and a wild party of wonderful freaks, the game won out over Deathloop, Metroid Dread, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to take home the trophy.

The full list of nominees was as follows:

Resident Evil Village delivers on both slow-building dread and jump scares, making the most of its creepy setting to keep your heart rate high as you explore. After the murder of his wife, Ethan is on the hunt for his kidnapped baby daughter but will have to face monsters and maniacs to have any chance of saving her.

In our review, we were especially impressed with Resident Evil Village's brilliant beginning and attention to detail.

"It opens strong as you explore the village via a dark forest full of things just out of sight. Something terrible has happened, with body parts and blood scattered like gory narrative confetti. This 'what the hell is going on?' stage is great, as the world does most of the talking and it's a beautiful place to explore.

"Even the most mundane bits of table crap and floor detritus in the village are incredibly crafted - I spent far too long just looking at clutter. 'Monsters? Yeah, there's a bunch out there somewhere but just look at this dirty table with a rusty pot on it.' The level of detail is never less than impressive - Castle Dimitrescu alternates between the fading finery of its halls, and crumbling dank cellars and dungeons. I don't think I passed a single shelf in the game without looking it over."

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.