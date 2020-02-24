Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (February 24 - March 1)

1. Now everyone can play the delightfully infectious Two Point Hospital

The spiritual successor to Theme Hospital is finally arriving on consoles, and not a minute too soon. As the real-world prepares for a viral apocalypse, you can manage your anxiety by running an efficient and attractive hospital. There are none of those depressing IRL diseases here, just fun ones like Premature Mummification, Grey Anatomy, and Football Crazy. Two Point Hospital is riddled with a terminal case of delightful charm and will have you housebound for weeks with a serious case of fun.

What: Two Point Hospital

Where: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

When: February 25

2. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising takes class 1-A to the movies

My Hero Academia is the perfect fusion of superheroic drama and high school antics, and its very first movie is finally coming to theaters worldwide on February 26. Consider this the ideal time to get your MCU-loving friends on board with their first anime then send them home to catch up on all four seasons of the show. Whether or not this particular anime movie ends up having any bearing on the rest of the series - the medium encompasses everything from the standalone match-ups of the Dragon Ball Z films to the story-rewriting shock of End of Evangelion - it should be worth watching for anybody who can dig some superpowered teens.

What: My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

Where: Theaters worldwide

When: February 26

3. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution tells the origin story of the legendary purple Pokemon

A-Ash? Is that you? You're looking a little…3D? The very first animated Pokemon movie that was originally released in 1998 has been remade with a 3D CG makeover. Bringing back the classic cast of characters with a new look, the famous gang's all here: Ash, Pikachu, Brock, Misty, Togepi, Team Rocket's Jesse and James - you name it. The adventure reveals the origin story of the iconic legendary Psychic type, who sets out to seek revenge on its creators after it learns of why and how it came into being. And, of course, Ash and Co. get caught up in the action. Arriving on Netflix to introduce a new generation to the classic story, the remake is sure to be quite the nostalgia trip for any Pokemon-loving kids who grew up in the '90s.

What: Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution

Where: Netflix

When: February 27

4. Altered Carbon is back for a second season of cyberpunk shenanigans and stolen identities

Before he makes his debut as Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus later this year, Anthony Mackie is replacing Joel Kinnamin as the new star of Netflix's Altered Carbon for season 2. He's playing the same character, of course, but if that concept leaves you scratching your head, then you have some serious catching up to do. Altered Carbon is one of the better sci-fi shows to have graced Netflix so far, offering a compelling narrative against the backdrop of extravagant (if a little derivative) set dressing, and season 2 promises more of the same. Since a Blade Runner threequel remains little more than Dennis Villeneuve's fanciful pipe dream for now, Altered Carbon is your next best dose of thought-provoking cyberpunk stimuli.

What: Altered Carbon Season 2

Where: Netflix

When: February 27

5. The Invisible Man is bringing classic monsters back to the big screen

If you didn't know about Universal's shared classic monster cinematic universe, you do now. The Mummy remake was meant to be the start of the universe, but The Invisible Man will definitely be the first good movie within it. Based on the H.G. Wells novel of the same name, The Invisible Man tells the story of a woman named Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) who is trapped in an abusive relationship with her husband (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). She escapes, and shortly after that, her husband commits suicide, leaving her a vast sum of money in his will. But is he actually dead, or has he figured out a new, twisted way to control her without being seen? Come for the Elisabeth Moss, stay for the woman enacting revenge on an abusive man. You love to see it.

What: The Invisible Man

Where: Theaters

When: February 28