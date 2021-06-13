A Red Solstice 2 launch trailer was revealed during the Future Games Show powered by WD_Black that should get you hyped for its June 17 release date.

Yes, you read that right, Red Solstice 2: Survivors is dropping on Steam next week on Thursday, June 17. The sequel to the best-selling tactical game Red Solstice will bring you to the year 117 After Earth. You'll strap on the boots of the Executor, who's been awakened and tasked with leading the Cell, a top-secret task force assembled in response to the invasion of the STROL mutants. In order to help find a cure to save mankind and stop this virus in its tracks, you'll need to get strategic.

The launch trailer is full of the kind of heart-stopping action you've come to expect from a Red Solstice title, with a top-down look at an invasion of frankly terrifying mutants. There's some sneak peaks at some gorgeous new environments, like a snowy bridge at a dizzying height and a beach/jungle paradise turned nightmare. As you can see, you'll be able to capture and research some of the mutants, and use your surroundings as another tool to stop the invasion in its tracks. You'll also have a Strategic Base that will help you customize and grow your character, letting you research and upgrade your tech and suits to prepare you for even more action. Who can say no to a tactical nuke, am I right?

You can enjoy Red Solstice 2 in both single player and multiplayer with up to seven friends in co-op mode. That means you and seven other people can enjoy some highly claustrophobic, tense action moments together - and have to plan accordingly for them. It won't be easy to coordinate people when under pressure, but the satisfaction of successfully pushing back a mutant invasion will be well worth the effort. Join campaigns and combat missions led by other players, or have players join yours, and bring your own research and resources to the war table.

You'll be able to prove to your friends and the gaming world that you can save mankind from a STROL invasion when Red Solstice 2 launches on June 17 on Steam.

For more announcements and reveals check out our E3 2021 and Future Games Show hubs.