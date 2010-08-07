Red Dead Redemption: Legends & Killers trailer

A trailer for Legends & Killers, the latest DLC expansion for Red Dead Redemption, has just released. The pack incorporates some of the game’s most iconic towns into multiplayer, adding Blackwater and Thieves Landing to the mix. You’ll also get to add the deadly tomahawk to your arsenal. But we’re most excited about the addition of some of the more memorable characters from Red Dead Revolver. Red, Annie Stoakes, and Buffalo Soldier are just some of the characters you’ll get to play as.





Red Dead Redemption – hands-on with flying tomahawks in the Legends & Killers DLC

Second add-on pack brings new areas, new characters and flying death-hatchets to multiplayer









Red Dead Redemption super review

Saddle up for a breathtaking Wild West romp as Rockstar delivers another classic











Red Dead Redemption promotes the subjugation of horses

Rockstar Games insensitive to the hardcore horse demographic