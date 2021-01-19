After scalping claims, UK retailer is checking each PS5 order

After a scalping group claimed to have secured over 2,000 PS5 units from UK retailer Game, the store has stated it'll be checking every order, to make sure each one is going to an actual customer.

Speaking to VideoGamesChronicle earlier today, Game stated that "we have strong measures in place to help ensure that our '1 per customer' statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible."

"All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks and order updates such as cancellations following these checks take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email," the statement continues. "At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such no payments have yet been taken from customers. Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed."

This follows after a scalper organization, which goes by the name "Carnagebot" on Twitter, claimed to have placed orders for over 2,000 PS5 units through Game earlier today. Users then flooded the account with understandably frustrated messages, asking Game to intervene to fight back against the scalpers.

This isn't exactly a new issue for PS5 and other next-gen console orders. Last month, a report claimed that over 60,000 PS5 and Xbox Series X units had been sold by third-party scalpers throughout launch month in November. In the aftermath of the rocky launch window, a UK politician sought to take legal action against scalpers, but there hasn't been an update since the initial statement.

It doesn't help that PS5 consoles have been noticeably hard to come by through official channels and retailers. Speaking in November shortly after the console's launch, PlayStation head Jim Ryan revealed that all console stock had been sold through, and he couldn't guarantee when future stock would be available. Since then, PS5 units have been available intermittently, with relatively little notice or warning from either Sony or retailers.

