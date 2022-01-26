PS5 auto-upload features lets players automatically share capture to the PlayStation mobile app

A new PS5 feature that allows users to automatically upload game captures to the PlayStation mobile app instead of directly to social media has begun rolling out to some players.

As reported by VGC , some PS5 owners have spotted a new feature becoming available in the Media Gallery of their consoles. According to a tweet by @GamingIntPhoto1 on Twitter, the new feature presents itself as a pop-up after you take a screenshot or video of your gameplay and head to the PS5’s Media Gallery.

The pop-up reads: "Automatically upload your latest screenshots and video clips, and view them on PlayStation App." According to the pop-up notice, once the new feature is enabled, the captures you take in a game will automatically become available in the PS App, however will only be available for 14 days after you create them.

Video clips are also only allowed to run up to three minutes or less and you are able to turn the new feature on and off whenever you like through the console’s 'Captures and Broadcasts' setting.

The new feature was originally released in beta in Japan and Canada only, however is apparently now mainly appearing for players in America. The best way to find out if your console is able to do it yet is to head to your PS5’s Media Gallery and see if the pop-up appears for you. If nothing happens, it could be only a matter of time before it reaches your country.