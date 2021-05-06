Popular Witcher 3 graphics mod may be used for PS5 and Xbox Series X versions

The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X is set to release later this year, and the updated version may include a popular graphics mod.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project (known as HDPR) is a mod from YouTuber Halk Hogan that includes 4K textures, increased draw distance, and customized materials and shaders. The popular graphics mod - which you can download on NexusMods - has apparently caught the eye of CD Projekt Red, according to the mod's creator. Halk Hogan posted a new preview of the HDPR and wrote a lengthy update in the comments, suggesting CD Projekt Red has reached out about including the mod in the official new-gen update.

"It's been a long time since the last video. I know I announced a new HDPR preview in early March but I was silent the whole time. Sorry for that. But in return, I have some good news, and the reasons why I was quiet and why I don't have too much to show. I think the most important news is that I got an official message from CDPR about cooperation. While it's not certain yet, it's very likely that HDPR will be included in the official next generation update. I will inform you what's next."

CD Projekt Red first announced plans to release PS5 and Xbox Series X version of The Witcher in November 2020 , stating that the updated game will have "a range of visual and technical improvements" on the new consoles that includes better load times and ray tracing. The HDPR mod does have some beautiful retexturing that includes slight (but meaningful) adjustments to bricks, stone, and glass - it's easy to see why CD Projekt Red may have reached out to its creator.

The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X doesn't have a release date yet, but we do know it's due out in the second half of 2021.