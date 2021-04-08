Okoye of Wakanda takes on a dragon in Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #4

Iron Fist has been on a new quest in his Heart of the Dragon limited series, bringing allies along with him as he searches for the Dragons of Heaven. Now, Marvel has released a preview of interior pages from April 16's Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #4 by writer Larry Hama and artist Dave Wachter.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The preview shows Okoye, one of the fabled Dora Milaje of Wakanda who has been accompanying Danny Rand on his mission, facing down one of the dragons herself, seeking answers to ancient mysteries.

"THE SECRETS OF THE HEAVENLY DRAGONS! The true nature of the Dragons of Heaven are revealed...but to who? And why? And what will be done with this cursed knowledge?" reads Marvel's description for Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #4. "Danny fights for sanity of a world gone mad. The identity of the mysterious herald of the 8th Kingdom's onslaught is exposed!"

Writer Larry Hama, himself an accomplished martial artist and student of philosophy, got his start in comic books as the penciler of some of Iron Fist's earliest adventures. Heart of the Dragon has brought Hama full circle in the midst of a legendary, ongoing career that has included co-creating Marvel's original G.I. Joe comic books, with a special emphasis on Snake Eyes, and a long, defining run on Wolverine's solo title.

In other words, Hama's no stranger to taking skilled martial artists on globetrotting adventures, nor to Danny Rand and his mythos.

Here's a gallery of interior pages:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Meanwhile, series artist Dave Wachter is similarly pedigreed, previously having spent a long run on IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #4 (of 6) goes on sale on April 16.

