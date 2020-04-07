Obsidian's survival game Grounded will come to Xbox Game Preview in July

Grounded will enter Xbox Game Preview and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 28, according to the latest Inside Xbox presentation. The presentation also revealed a brand new single player campaign trailer and an extended look at gameplay with game director Adam Brennecke. Check it out below.

Obsidian's upcoming survival adventure game will also be on Steam Early Access on July 28, so keep an eye out for it on both Xbox One and PC this summer. It's important to note Grounded will be a part of Xbox Game Preview, a program that lets developers publish their Xbox One and Windows 10 titles while they're technically still in development. When GamesRadar+ spoke to Brennecke last year during a sneak preview of Grounded, he made it clear that the team is banking on player feedback to help shape the game and that Obsidian plans to support it after launch.

Grounded is a surprising title coming from RPG giant Obsidian. It's a survival adventure game set in a suburban backyard, where your character is shrunk to the size of an ant. Naturally, the backyard is full of dangers that are trying to kill you, like ants and spiders and flying insects. In order to escape the perils of being small, you'll need to gather items, craft things like acorn body armor and grass tools, and build bases to ward off backyard invaders.

Stay in the loop with Grounded by joining the Xbox Insider program, which will give you a chance to go hands-on with Grounded this spring.