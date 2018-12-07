Obsidian's new game The Outer Worlds looks like space age Fallout: New Vegas

The original creators of Fallout and the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas have revealed a new first-person RPG as part of The Game Awards 2018 - but don't expect another post-apocalyptic wasteland, because The Outer Worlds is a slick, space age adventure.

Obsidian gained a ton of goodwill and praise for its work on New Vegas, and I don't know about you, but I get some serious NV vibes from this teaser. That might just be the cobbled-together look of some of the game's armor and weapons, but in any case, I'm excited.

But even if that game wasn't necessarily your thing, the game's emphasis on player choice, bleak humor, and a ragtag group of underdogs fighting against corruption look like a perfect mix of ingredients.

The Outer Worlds is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2019. Until then, keep following us right here for more news and reveals from The Game Awards as they happen.