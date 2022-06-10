Oblivion gets a breathtaking Unreal Engine 5 recreation of its iconic world reveal scene

An Elder Scrolls 5 has remade Oblivion's mesmerising world-reveal moment in Unreal Engine 5.

YouTuber Rohit Sood uploaded the video seen below to their channel. The video, while only 15 seconds long, entirely recreates one of the most memorable segments in all of Bethesda's historic catalog, as the player character emerges from the sewers in Oblivion and experiences the vast outer world for the first time.

The segment brilliantly recreates all the little details from the original Bethesda game. There's the likes of the ancient Elven ruins just in front of the player, the vast forest spanning the background, and the little pier, just beckoning them to jump off and take a swim to literally anywhere (which the video doesn't showcase, unfortunately).

This might be the first time we've seen Oblivion reimagined in the new-gen engine from Epic Games, but we've previously seen Skyrim pop up in a similar way. Just last month in fact, another fan developer revealed they'd reconstructed Skyrim's lovely Riverwood village in Unreal Engine 5, complete with all the buildings, tress, and mossy roads you remember.

Well, Bethesda's future games might not look quite like this, but they could very well come pretty close. We already know Starfield will be changing up its game engine for a better experience, and we even know this same game engine will be retooled to manage The Elder Scrolls 6. Starfield might've been delayed to 2023, but we've got no clue as to when the latter project could eventually emerge.

Starfield game director Todd Howard did say this past week that the development team was "putting the finishing touches" on Starfield, however.