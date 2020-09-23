No Man's Sky Origins update goes live, brings giant sandworms

Hello Games has unveiled the full set of No Man's Sky patch notes for its latest major update to the popular space sim, No Man's Sky Origins.

Update 3.0, as the studio is also referring to it, promises "a stranger, richer and more varied universe, with deeper planetary diversity, dramatic new terrain, a host of new creatures, new weather conditions, colossal buildings, and much more."

That includes new planets, binary and ternary star systems, more diverse natural landscapes (including alien fauna, dynamic weather, new biomes, lifeforms, natural hazards, and more), alongside a huge range of quality-of-life improvements, such as an overhaul of the game's user interface.

Beneath the surface, No Man's Sky Origins also boasts long-requested fan features such as planetary NPC encounters, more multi-tool upgrades, removed portal interference, and a revised crafting system.

Oh, and remember the sandworm that first featured in the No Man's Sky reveal trailer, but no players has ever been able to find since? That's finally made it into the game, too, just in time for the release of the Dune movie.

Finally, the update contains a huge swathe of hot fixes that are too numerous to include here, but you can find the full set of patch notes on Hello Games' website here for more details.

The free update has now gone live across PC, PS4, and Xbox One for those who own a copy of the base game.

