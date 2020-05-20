Ninjala second open beta announced for May 31 ahead of the official release

The upcoming free-to-play Switch exclusive Ninjala is holding a second open beta test on May 31.

Developer GungHo Online Entertainment announced the open beta will go live at the end of May on its official website, with a list of the times it will go live in different regions. You can see them listed below:

We are pleased to announce ROUND 2 of the #Ninjala Exclusive Ninja Club open beta test!This time, play sessions will be nearly 10 hours long and each region will have its own session!Prepare for battle, then join the fun during your region's session!#GungHo #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/cZQckpIY8tMay 20, 2020

Currently set to launch on June 24, Ninjala held a previous open beta back in April. We've also seen a gameplay trailer showing off the Battle Royale mode which throws you into a free-for-all fight with up to 8 players. There's also a team battle mode where you can take part in a four-on-four battle to score more points than the opposing team.

Described as a "morphing ninja gum action game that allows players to blow bubble gum to craft weapons and use the unconventional fighting method ninjutsu", you can play around with Ninjala's parkour mechanics to counter your foes and fight your way to victory as a gum-powered ninja.

With a whole host of playable characters and customisation options to play around with - including changing up the clothes and accessories of your avatar - the style and some of its features do give off Splatoon-like vibes. The open beta only runs for a limited time, so if you want to check it out ahead of release, be sure to note the time it goes live in your region.

