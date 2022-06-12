New Sea of Thieves season 7 trailer gives us serious Shrek 2 pub scene vibes, in a good way

Sea of Thieves got a brand new musical trailer today which revealed that season 7 is launching in just over a month's time on July 21.

The jolly new trailer which debuted during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase 2022 reminded us of The Poison Apple pub scene from Shrek 2 and the Snuggly Duckling from Disney's Tangled. More importantly though, we found out not only this season's release date but also all of the brand new features coming to the game in a few weeks time.

You can take a look at the catchy song, and all of the features coming to the game soon, for yourself below.

You'll be able to buy and name a ship from July 21st! #BeMoreCaptain in Sea of Thieves Season Seven. pic.twitter.com/XJHj9yboGIJune 12, 2022 See more

This story is still developing...