New Sea of Thieves season 7 trailer gives us serious Shrek 2 pub scene vibes, in a good way

By published

Players will soon be able to customize their ships

Sea of Thieves Season 7 trailer
(Image credit: Rare)

Sea of Thieves got a brand new musical trailer today which revealed that season 7 is launching in just over a month's time on July 21.

The jolly new trailer which debuted during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase 2022 reminded us of The Poison Apple pub scene from Shrek 2 and the Snuggly Duckling from Disney's Tangled. More importantly though, we found out not only this season's release date but also all of the brand new features coming to the game in a few weeks time. 

You can take a look at the catchy song, and all of the features coming to the game soon, for yourself below. 

See more

This story is still developing...

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.