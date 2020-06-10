New Burnout Paradise Remastered gameplay trailer shows off high-octane fun for Switch

The gameplay trailer for Burnout Paradise Remastered shows off high-octane open-world races running at 60 FPS - and it's pretty wild. Check it out here .

The trailer outlines the "Eight Truths of Burnout Paradise Remastered", which basically just gives you some insight into how the game will play: there's a massive open-world, the chance to blaze a trail of destruction, over 150 cars to collect, and 120 unique events. And yeah, a lot of cars smashing into cars. It's light, fun, easy-to-pick-up chaos.

The fully remastered version of the 2008 title looks just as nice as the original version, except now it's fully portable and optimized for Nintendo Switch. Burnout Paradise Remastered will come with the base game and eight DLC packs, including Cops and Robbers, Big Surf Island, Legendary Cars, Burnout Bikes, and more. Bust through traffic and wreak havoc on the virtual roads with online multiplayer of up to eight players, or enjoy local party play in either docked or undocked mode.

Burnout Paradise Remastered is coming to Switch after nearly two years of availability on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. And while those versions support 4K gaming, the added portability of Burnout Paradise on Switch is an enticing element. You can get it for $49.99 / £45 on June 19 right here .