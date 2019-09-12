Netflix's Narcos is now a tactics game - here's the first trailer

Netflix's Narcos is based on the life story of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, and people love that drug-dealing rapscallion's antics so much that now there's a game to go with it. Publisher Curve Digital teased Narcos: Rise of the Cartels last November, and the new trailer shows off the characters, cutscenes, and gives us just a glimpse of gameplay. It also flashes a fall 2019 release date at the end, so the war on drugs starts soon.

Rise of the Cartels will follow the events of the first season of Narcos, so from around the late 70s to the early 90s, a time when Escobar was making the transition from simple black marketeer to the Jeff Bezos of party powder. Players can choose to control the Medellin Cartel or - if they're big snitches - the DEA.

"Working with the ‘Narcos’ license has been an incredible experience so far for the team at Kuju," said Kuju's Matt White when the game was revealed last year.

"As creators, having such an evocative and multi-layered world to play around in gives us the ability to tell incredible stories and create awesome gameplay opportunities. We are incredibly proud of Narcos: Rise of the Cartels and hope that it will resonate with fans of the series and of the turn-based tactical genre."

Kuju is a UK company that's portfolio includes Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2, Guitar Hero Live and Pokemon Art Academy.