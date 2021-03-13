More Dying Light 2 info is coming next week

We haven't heard much from Techland on Dying Light 2 since the sequel was delayed indefinitely over a year ago, but it sounds like that's about to change.

Back at the start of the new year, Techland released a teaser image asking fans to "get ready for 2021," which gave hope to fans that Dying Light 2 would release sometime this year. We still don't have an official release date to confirm that to be the case, but at least we know we're getting some new information soon.

On Friday, the official Dying Light Twitter account shared a brief teaser slating a "dev update" for Wednesday, March 17. "We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process," the tweet reads. "Be sure to be with us next Wednesday." The studio then suggests fans tune into the Dying Light Discord server to hear the news first.

We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process.Be sure to be with us next Wednesday.Want to see it first? Join our discord server now at https://t.co/Iyivc8uFWx pic.twitter.com/gkfcGLgsdVMarch 12, 2021 See more

While we'd love a new Dying Light 2 trailer, Techland makes it pretty clear this is strictly a development update, so don't get your hopes up for new footage. That said, it's entirely possible we'll get a new release date or release window. On the flip side, there's the possibility that the news won't be entirely positive, given the turbulence most studios are experiencing amidst the ongoing pandemic.

It's worth noting that Dying Light 2's writer and former art director left Techland after 22 years in January, writing in his farewell letter that he wishes "Dying Light 2 and subsequent projects will become world hits."

