'Mister_No_Kills' is trying to reach level 70 in Modern Warfare 2 without killing anyone

What's the most unlikely way to reach level 70 in Modern Warfare 2? Do it without killing anyone. And that's exactly what Glen McCracken, PSN ID 'Mister_No_Kills'is trying to do. Granted, he's only a few hours in and only on level 5, but seeing as the guy has reached 'Prestige' five times, we'd say he's good enough at the game to be in with a chance. It all begs two questions, of course: 'Why bother?' and'how?' Let's find out.



Above: A doctored screenshot. You know, for illustrative purposes. It's a metaphor for peace? Oh, forget it...

Sadly, it doesn't mean going around carrying a dove that coos when you squeeze R1 (though that should so be a power-up in the next Modern Warfare). Instead, Glen has worked out some clever ways to gain XP without actually killing anyone himself. For starters, he can gain assist points for hitting enemies with Flash Bangs when they're a few instants from death. He can also play Domination and run around capturing bases. Apparently he also plays team deathmatch, but (surprisingly) his teammates don't like that because he doesn't actually kill anyone.

Which brings us to the other question - why bother? Glen told Game Informer: "I've already hit Prestige five times. I thought it would be something interesting to do. It definitely gives you a different perspective on the game, and it's fun and challenging." Each to their own. And awesome shooter Geometry Wars 2 has an entire mode based on not shooting anything, so we can hardly say it's an odd thing to do.

Of course, it's not the first time someone's tried playing Modern Warfare a bit differently. NGamer Magazine's Matt Castle has one of the highest accuracy percentages in the world because he never pulls the trigger unless he's certain he's going to hit someone (logical, right?). And we've shown you before how much fun you can havewith the knifealone.

So how about you? Have you got a 'different' way of playing Modern Warfare 2?

Source:Game Informer