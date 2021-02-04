Mister Miracle returns in new DC series (and with a new origin story)

The New Gods' resident escape artist Mister Miracle returns this May with a new six-issue series. Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom by writer Brandon Easton and artist Fico Ossio is picking up the threads from Easton's current Mister Miracle in the Future State: Superman: Worlds of War anthology, but coming back from 'Future State' with a new origin story for the Jack Kirby creation.

(Image credit: Yanick Paquette (DC))

"This series functions as a de facto origin story and a reintroduction of Shilo Norman," Easton says in the announcement. "Fico and I have a fantastic opportunity to establish him as a major hero in the DC pantheon while making him a more complex character."

In this revamp of the Mister Miracle character (especially after the hit Mister Miracle series by Tom King and Mitch Gerads), Mister Miracle is a celebrity magician - a modern-day Houdini - who is on the backend of his five minutes of fame, and is looking for something more. When a new showman comes to town looking to out-do what Mister Miracle made his fame with, it begins a challenge - both professional and personal.

"The series will explore Shilo's dealings with the trappings of celebrity, his understanding of the ‘Mister Miracle' identity, and his possible connection to the New Gods," Easton continues. "We'll also dive into what it means to be a Black superhero in a world where his heroism is in conflict with a society full of distrust and suspicion."

Here's an unlettered, uncolored preview of Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #1:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Fico Ossio (DC)) Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #1 first look Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Fico Ossio (DC)) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Fico Ossio (DC)) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Fico Ossio (DC)) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Fico Ossio (DC))

Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #1 (of 6) goes on sale on May 4. Yanick Paquette has drawn #1's primary cover, with a variant planned by Valentine De Landro.

