Missing DC Generations event pops up in Detective Comics #1027 preview

September 15's Detective Comics #1027 will be a DC milestone issue for more than one reason, DC slyly announced Monday.

In addition to being the 1000th issue of the series since Batman's debut in 1939's Detective Comics #27, it will also contain a portion of the 2020 DC event Generations which was nixed from the schedule earlier this year.

(Image credit: DC)

DC has shared a preview of 'Generations: Fractured' by writer/artist Dan Jurgens and co-artist Kevin Nowlan, which according to DC "pits Batman against a would-be gang of museum vandals, led by Calendar Man. As the Dark Knight tries to stop him from torching priceless artifacts, a mysterious flash of light appears to break reality, and Batman finds that everything is different in Gotham, as he's transported back to 1939!"

Check out that preview here:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

In addition, DC has provided a preview of another Detective Comics #1027 story - 'A Gift' by writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Dan Mora, a tie-in to the current 'The Joker War' event.

"The Joker's attack on Batman and Gotham City leaves a GCPD officer dead," reads DC's description. "His partner identifies the perpetrator as the Caped Crusader, swearing that he'll bring him to justice. This tragedy forces Batman to reluctantly open the pages of a mysterious 'black casebook,' the contents of which are yet to be known."

Check out those preview pages here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

But those are only two of several stories in this celebratory anthology. Other creative teams involved include Greg Rucka/Eduardo Risso, Grant Morrison/Chris Burnham, Tom King/Walt Simonson, James Tynion IV/Riley Rossmo, Peter J. Tomasi/Brad Walker, Marv Wolfman/Emanuela Lupacchino and Bill Sienkiewicz, Brian Michael Bendis/David Marquez, Scott Snyder/Ivan Reis, Kelly Sue DeConnick/John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson, and Matt Fraction/Chip Zdarsky.

"Detective #1027 has been a massive undertaking, and I'm really excited for fans to see what editors Paul Kaminski and Dave Wielgosz have in store come September," said Ben Abernathy, Batman group editor, when the special issue was announced. "A great combination of writers and artists are putting in their best work on the book and fans should pay close attention to these stories, since some of them will plant the seeds for both Batman's future and that of the DC universe."