Minecraft fans have finally uncovered the seed to the title screen world

Minecraft fans have finally discovered the world seed for Minecraft's most iconic world – the map that displays in the background behind the game's title screen.

After a fan-powered project kicked off on June 14, 2020, players have been working collaboratively to try and locate the world's seed – the specific string of numbers that generates a particular unique Minecraft world. After the project lead, Tomlacko, learned "as much as [they] could about the panorama and it's world (the version, world axis and the exact Z coordinate using clouds)", they shared their findings on the Discord server of Minecraft@Home.

From there, volunteers donated their idle computer time to "advance Minecraft-related research".

"BIG NEWS! We have found the SEED of Minecraft's title-screen background PANORAMA!" cries the title of the Reddit thread that broke the news over the weekend.

"Everyone should be familiar with this world. It's the one that always appeared on Minecraft's main-menu (title-screen), blurred and slowly rotating around," the post continues. "It first appeared in 2011 for Minecraft Beta 1.8 and stayed for many years, until it was only recently replaced in 1.13 and every version after that.

"And nobody ever knew the seed... until now!"

According to the Reddit thread, in less than 24 hours after launching the panorama application, a volunteer host on Minecraft@Home found this seed using "approximately 93 days of processing time at a total of 54.5 exaFLOPs compressed into 24 hours".

If you were unable to help out with this project, there are still others underway, including the search for the tallest cactus – "currently we have found a 22 block high one!" Tomlacko says. And if you'd like to visit yourself, here's the information (thanks, PC Gamer ):

Version: Beta 1.7.3

Coordinates: X=61.48~, Y=75, Z=-68.73~

Seed: 2151901553968352745 OR 8091867987493326313 (both work)