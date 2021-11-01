Microsoft and Sega announce they'll work together to produce games built on the Azure Cloud Platform

Microsoft and Sega have announced a "strategic alliance that explores ways for SEGA to produce large-scale, global games in a next-generation development environment built on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform."



The news was announced earlier this morning, November 1 via a press release on the SEGA website. The post confirms that this will play a significant part in SEGA's long term strategy moving forward, with Sega hoping to use Microsoft's Azure technologies for their "Super Game" initiative, which the report says is "a new initiative for developing new and innovative titles where the key focuses are “Global”, “Online”, “Community” and “IP utilization”." We're guessing that's not a Sonic MMO, but you never know...



The press release goes onto explain the reasoning behind this partnership, with SEGA claiming it is looking ahead: "By working with Microsoft to anticipate such trends as they accelerate further in future, the goal is to optimise development processes and continue to bring high-quality experiences to players using Azure cloud technologies."

Microsoft's Sarah Bond said about the partnership: "We look forward to working together as they explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using Microsoft cloud technologies. Together we will reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated, with a goal of adding more value to players and SEGA alike."



It should be noted that this isn't the first partnership of its kind. Back in 2019, Sony and Microsoft announced a similar strategic partnership to work together on Microsoft's Azure cloud technology, so perhaps this is a sign that Microsoft are keen to get multiple publishers on board with its technology.



Of course, this isn't an acquisition, although Microsoft has some form with the amount of Xbox Game Studios it has acquired in recent years.